Joan P. Ide


1953 - 2019
Joan P. Ide Obituary
Joan P. Ide, 66 of Harveys Lake, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 3, 2019 at her home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John & Stella (Krawetz) Langdon.

Joan was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, and was a homemaker all of her life.

Surviving are her children Jason, Nicole, Miami, and Michael Ide; and brother, David Langdon, all of Harveys Lake, and her dog, Zeus.

Private funeral services will be held from the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 5, 2019
