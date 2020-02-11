Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ciehoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Pegarella Ciehoski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Pegarella Ciehoski Obituary
Joan Pegarella Ciehoski, R.N., passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Sterling, Va.

Joan was the eldest daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Pegarella of Warrior Run.

She was the loving wife of Ronald Ciehoski, formerly Luzerne. She was the mother to Diane and Paul Ciehoski; and grandmother to Rachel and Nichole Ciehoski.

She is survived by sisters, Eleanor True; Louise Martin; and Diane Olejar; and brothers, Joseph Pegarella; and Edmund Pegarella; and the late Donna Davino.

She was laid to rest in St. Jude's Cemetery, Lake Anna, Va.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -