|
|
Joan Pegarella Ciehoski, R.N., passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Sterling, Va.
Joan was the eldest daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Pegarella of Warrior Run.
She was the loving wife of Ronald Ciehoski, formerly Luzerne. She was the mother to Diane and Paul Ciehoski; and grandmother to Rachel and Nichole Ciehoski.
She is survived by sisters, Eleanor True; Louise Martin; and Diane Olejar; and brothers, Joseph Pegarella; and Edmund Pegarella; and the late Donna Davino.
She was laid to rest in St. Jude's Cemetery, Lake Anna, Va.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2020