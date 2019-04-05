Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Roberts. View Sign

Joan Roberts, 90, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, following a brief illness.



Born April 16, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Glenn and Cora Wilcox Gregory.



Joan married Chester Roberts and shared 64 years of marriage, until his passing Dec. 1, 2010.



She was a member of International Ladies' Garment Workers Union and worked in the dress factories in Sweet Valley and Huntington Mills for many years until retiring.



She was a life member of Oakdale United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, played piano and was secretary for the women's organization. She loved to sew, craft and keep a garden.



In addition to her husband, Chester, Joan was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Sutton.



Surviving is a daughter, Donna Edwards and husband, Joseph, Millstone Twp., N.J.; granddaughters, Megan Petrushun and husband, Erik; and Meredith White and husband, Orion; a grandson, Joseph Edwards; great-grandchildren, Haley and Avery Petrushun and Cora and Bennett White; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Sutton; as well as nieces, nephews and her dear friend and caretaker, Linda Archavage.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Roger C. Noss Jr., her pastor, officiating.



Interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.



A viewing and period of visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

