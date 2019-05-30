Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Roberts Obituary
Joan Roberts of Parlin, N.J., passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center, New Brunswick, N.J.

Born Oct. 29, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Giacomo and Nunzia Aleo.

Joan was a 1953 graduate of Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed for several years by Murray La Rue Cleaners, Red Bank, N.J.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy, N.J., and the Senior Center, Sayreville, N.J.

Joan enjoyed reading, puzzles, dancing and conversing with others and making them laugh with her humor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, on Dec. 11, 2015.

Surviving are her son, Mark Roberts and his wife, Donna, East Brunswick, N.J.; sisters, Natalie Aleo, Wilkes-Barre; Lucille Palko, Warren, Mich.; and Geraldine Andrzejewski, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Vincent Aleo and his wife, Barbara, Wilkes-Barre; cousin, Antionette Galle, Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of Mass Saturday in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now