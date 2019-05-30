Joan Roberts of Parlin, N.J., passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center, New Brunswick, N.J.



Born Oct. 29, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Giacomo and Nunzia Aleo.



Joan was a 1953 graduate of Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed for several years by Murray La Rue Cleaners, Red Bank, N.J.



She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy, N.J., and the Senior Center, Sayreville, N.J.



Joan enjoyed reading, puzzles, dancing and conversing with others and making them laugh with her humor.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, on Dec. 11, 2015.



Surviving are her son, Mark Roberts and his wife, Donna, East Brunswick, N.J.; sisters, Natalie Aleo, Wilkes-Barre; Lucille Palko, Warren, Mich.; and Geraldine Andrzejewski, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Vincent Aleo and his wife, Barbara, Wilkes-Barre; cousin, Antionette Galle, Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of Mass Saturday in the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010.



Arrangements were entrusted to the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2019