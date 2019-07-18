Home

Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Joan S. Elston Obituary
Joan S. Elston, 89, of Dallas, passed away peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019, at Kadima at Lakeside.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ethel Deater Sutton.

Joan was a graduate of Dallas High School and worked as a bank teller for many years, enjoying the interactions with customers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Elston Sr.; son, the Rev. Wayne Elston Jr.; sisters, Roberta Mahoney and Jeannetta Mikasek; brother, Lawrence Sutton.

Surviving are her children, Larree Brown (Thomas) and David Elston (Jan), Dallas; daughter-in-law, Dianne Elston, Galway, N.Y.; sister, Gloria Randolph (Lew), Noxen; grandchildren; Michelle ElstonBennett (Keith), Jeffrey Elston (Lindsey), Michael Bailey (Amy), Stephen Matthew Bailey (Julie), Mitchell Bailey (Jennifer), Thomas C. Brown (Dana), Jaime Elston, Jessica Swarr (John), Janna Kabusky (Chris); 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The deepest appreciation goes out to the entire staff at The Village at Greenbriar where Joan resided for the past nine years, as well as Lakeside Nursing Home for their exceptional care and compassion in her final days.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. The Rev. Dianne Elston, pastor of Believers Church, Glenville, N.Y., will officiate. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be made to the Deater Foundation Inc., P. O. Box 255, White Deer, PA 17887.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 18, 2019
