Joan Simonds Moore, 77, of Shavertown, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home.
Born in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Carlyn K. Stocksdale Simonds.
She graduated from Franklin High School, Reisterstown, Md. After graduating from Cedar Crest College, Allentown, she returned to Franklin High School to teach honors history. She married Joseph A. Moore in 1968, and settled in Mountain Top until 1978 when they built their home in Shavertown. She had her real estate license, and worked in the family real estate business as Office manager and relocation director. Joan was a sustaining member of the Junior League.
Joan was a beautiful lady who enjoyed playing tennis at the Valley Tennis & Swim Club; an avid reader, who had a wonderful sense of humor and was an excellent cook. She also loved the beach, spending many summer vacations at the Jersey Shore, then at Cape Cod.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her niece, Terry Lee Simonds Kratz.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Joseph A. Moore; children, Erin M. Axton (James), Pepperell, Mass.; Scott J. Moore (Stephanie), Mansfield, Mass.; and Laurel E. Mascia (Matthew), Pawling, N.Y.; grandchildren, Megan Axton, Stella and Sophie Moore, and Evan and Emily Mascia. Also surviving are her brother, Joel M. Simonds (Cindy; her niece, Lori Schenk (Peter); and her nephew, Jay Simonds (Charlene); and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family.
Memorial donations may be made in Joan's honor to the or the .
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 16, 2020