Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-1901
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
St. John the Baptist Church
126 Nesbitt St.
Larksville, PA
Joan T. Chiampi Maloney passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Wesley Village, Pittston.

Born Sept. 8, 1932, the former Joan T. Pascoe grew up in Plymouth and was a 1950 graduate of St. Vincent's School. She was also a member of St. Vincent's School Alumni Association.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Chiampi, Old Boston; her daughter, Donna Chiampi, Pittston; and most recently by her second husband, James Maloney, Larksville.

She is survived by her son, Charles (Janet) Chiampi; grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew and Dominic; in addition to one great-grandchild, James. She is also survived by two stepsons, John (Kathlene) Maloney; James (Dawn) Maloney; four stepdaughters, Deborah (Dave) Manter; Donna (T.R.) Maloney; Kathryn (Jay) Terdiman; Eileen (John) Boyle; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private visitation will be held Thursday evening at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St. Larksville.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Village for the compassionate care they provided during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John the Baptist Building Fund and .


