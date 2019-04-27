Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Williams. View Sign Service Information Howell-Lussi Funeral Home 509 Wyoming Avenue West Pittston , PA 18643 (570)-654-3741 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Williams, 60, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Pittston on June 22, 1958, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary Hoover Williams. She graduated from Pittston Area High School in 1977.



Joan was a member of the First United Methodist Church, West Pittston.



She was employed for many years at Main Pants, West Pittston, and most recently at Carol's Day Care.



Joan enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne, Robert and James Williams.



She is survived by her son, Joshua and fiancé, Ashley, Edwardsville; granddaughter, Joshylnn; brothers, Billy and wife, Betty; Archie and wife, Debbie; Ed and wife, Ruthie; and George Williams; sisters, Cathy Nalaschi and husband, Gino; Mary Beth Mazonis and husband, James; Charlet Casterlin and husband, Cass; Carol Sergio; and twin sister, June Williams.



Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. Tenny Rupnick, her pastor, will officiate.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.



Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

