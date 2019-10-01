|
|
Joan Young Martin, 86, of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday morning, Sept. 30, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Margaret Weaver Young.
Joan was a homemaker and dedicated her whole life to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Martin, on Dec. 30, 2003; son, Tommy Martin; and brothers, Leslie Young Jr. and Eugene Young.
Surviving are her sons, Michael Martin and his wife, Kathy, Hanover Twp.; Dennis Martin, Hanover Twp.; daughters, Deborah Zuccaro and husband, Paul, Pittston; Linda Baldoni and her husband, John, Wilkes-Barre; Christine Dress and her husband, John, Wilkes-Barre; daughter-in-law, Faith Martin, Hanover Twp.; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Ralston, Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with Deacon Donald Crane officiating. Interment will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Joan's family would like to express their deepest thanks to all of the staff at Little Flower Manor and a special thanks to Denise Canarini, RN.
For information or to leave Joan's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 1, 2019