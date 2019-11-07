Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 287-8541
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc.
1442 Wyoming Ave.
Forty Fort, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc.
1442 Wyoming Ave.
Forty Fort, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnna Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnna Jankoviak Heath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnna Jankoviak Heath Obituary
JoAnna Jankoviak Heath, 47, of Forty Fort, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

JoAnna was the beloved daughter of late Charles A. Jankoviak and Anna Rekalitis Jankoviak.

Surviving are her son, Jeffrey Heath and his wife, Caitlin, Shavertown; her soulmate, Joseph Letteer, Forty Fort; sister, Michele Smith and her companion, Eric Wittmann, Forty Fort; brother, Mark Jankoviak and his fiancée, Kristina Dorkoski, Dallas; aunts, uncles and several cousins; and Charles Jankoviak and wife.

JoAnna was very sociable, having many true friends. What JoAnna loved most was spending time with her son, Jeffrey, and her soulmate, Joe. They attended car shows and spent time at their camper with her dog, Cabella, in tow. JoAnna and her family are very grateful for all the help her close friend, Tom Smith, provided over the years. JoAnna will be missed by all.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend JoAnna's blessing service which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

Interment with the rite of committal will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Family and friends are invited to attend JoAnna's viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

For information, or to send JoAnna's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

The family has kindly asked that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made in JoAnna's memory to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -