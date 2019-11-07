|
|
JoAnna Jankoviak Heath, 47, of Forty Fort, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
JoAnna was the beloved daughter of late Charles A. Jankoviak and Anna Rekalitis Jankoviak.
Surviving are her son, Jeffrey Heath and his wife, Caitlin, Shavertown; her soulmate, Joseph Letteer, Forty Fort; sister, Michele Smith and her companion, Eric Wittmann, Forty Fort; brother, Mark Jankoviak and his fiancée, Kristina Dorkoski, Dallas; aunts, uncles and several cousins; and Charles Jankoviak and wife.
JoAnna was very sociable, having many true friends. What JoAnna loved most was spending time with her son, Jeffrey, and her soulmate, Joe. They attended car shows and spent time at their camper with her dog, Cabella, in tow. JoAnna and her family are very grateful for all the help her close friend, Tom Smith, provided over the years. JoAnna will be missed by all.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend JoAnna's blessing service which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
Interment with the rite of committal will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Family and friends are invited to attend JoAnna's viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
For information, or to send JoAnna's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
The family has kindly asked that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made in JoAnna's memory to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 7, 2019