Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Jones Obituary
(Lelia) Joanne Buckman Jones "Grama JJ," of Endwell, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

She was predeceased by her parents, Anna Ruth (Cobleigh) and Joseph Buckman.

Joanne is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dale (Tina), Dave (Cindy), Merwyn (Mary Beth); her grandchildren, Derek, Cassandra, Kristopher, Davey, Stephen (Allie) and Nathaniel; also her sisters, Barbara (William) Stine and Bonnie (Robert) Jenkins.

Joanne was born in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 4, 1934. She graduated from E.L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, in 1952. She was married to Merwyn Jones Sr. in 1953 and they moved to the Southern Tier in 1966. Joanne enjoyed working as a library aide in Vestal Central School District. She also enjoyed playing the piano, bowling with her family and crocheting.

Joanne's family will hold a private service at a later date. She will be interred in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements were handled through Allen Memorial Home, Endicott.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.