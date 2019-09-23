|
|
(Lelia) Joanne Buckman Jones "Grama JJ," of Endwell, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
She was predeceased by her parents, Anna Ruth (Cobleigh) and Joseph Buckman.
Joanne is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dale (Tina), Dave (Cindy), Merwyn (Mary Beth); her grandchildren, Derek, Cassandra, Kristopher, Davey, Stephen (Allie) and Nathaniel; also her sisters, Barbara (William) Stine and Bonnie (Robert) Jenkins.
Joanne was born in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 4, 1934. She graduated from E.L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, in 1952. She was married to Merwyn Jones Sr. in 1953 and they moved to the Southern Tier in 1966. Joanne enjoyed working as a library aide in Vestal Central School District. She also enjoyed playing the piano, bowling with her family and crocheting.
Joanne's family will hold a private service at a later date. She will be interred in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements were handled through Allen Memorial Home, Endicott.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 23, 2019