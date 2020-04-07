|
JoAnne Skibinski Nerbecki, 61, of West Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born April 14, 1958, JoAnne was the daughter of Elizabeth "Betty" Holub Skibinski and the late Frank Skibinski.
JoAnne worked as a customer service representative for Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Companies.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, Betty Skibinski, are numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 7, 2020