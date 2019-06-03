Job Coslett, 96, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.



Born in Edwardsville, he was the son of the late Job and Margaret Cox Coslett.



Job was a graduate of Edwardsville High School and served as a master sergeant in New Guinea during World War II. Upon his return from service, he worked for and later purchased, Kingston Plumbing Supply Company.



Job and the love of his life, Betty, celebrated 49 years of marriage prior to her death. They loved long car rides, looking for "deals," dining out, traveling and spending time with family and friends at their cabin.



An avid fisherman, Job was happy while fishing with his grandson, Chris, and lifelong best friend, Earl Harrison.



Job believed "if you have, you share" and gave generously to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Weinberg Food Bank, the local SPCA, American Red Cross and veterans charities.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen "Betty" Williams Coslett; and sisters, Mary Ellen, Margaret, Blodwyn and Blanche; and by brothers, Richard, Franklin, John, Harold and Harry.



Surviving are his daughter, Marbee Sulitka and her husband, Robert; grandson, Christopher and his wife, Lauren; and great-grandson, Benjamin; sisters, Ruth, Rachel, Evelyn and Ethel Coslett; brothers, George Coslett and his wife, Audrey; Delbert Coslett; Robert Coslett and his wife, Audrey Ann; sister-in-law, Bernadine Coslett; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.



The family would like to thank the dedicated nurses, aids, therapists and staff members of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital CVICU, Post Acute Medical Hospital Wilkes-Barre and ManorCare Health Services, Kingston, for the excellent medical care Job received throughout his illness.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. The Rev. Dr. Carol Fleming of Church of Christ Uniting will officiate. Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2019