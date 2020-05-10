|
Joel Kislin, 68, from Kingston, passed away suddenly in Geisinger Wyoming Valley on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Kislin, a 1969 graduate of GAR memorial high school, was a two-time district champion, regional champion, and state runner-up in the wrestling program, and also a 1973 graduate of Hofstra University. Joel taught special education for 35 years at Kistler Elementary and moved on to Coughlin High School before he retired.
Joel was also a wrestling coach at Nanticoke Area High School, and other schools in the NEPA region, including Wyoming Valley West, where he coached the first state champion in 10-plus years. Kislin was to be inducted into the Pennsylvania wrestling hall of fame, on May 17, 2020. He is also a member of the Luzerne County sports hall of fame, Luzerne County Community College wrestling hall of fame, Meyers High School wrestling hall of fame, and the Hofstra University wrestling hall of fame. Joel was a two-time gold medal winner at the Maccabiah Games in Israel. Joel was also an active member of the Men's Club at the Jewish Community Center and an active member at Temple Israel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold and mother Esther; and many aunts, uncles and pets.
He is survived by his wife, Lynnette; and two daughters, Aimee and Rachel; his brothers, Louis, Richard and Mark.
A private family graveside funeral service will be held in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, Inc. Wilkes-Barre.
In lieu of Shiva visits, condolences may be sent via social media, phone calls to the family, or by visiting www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com and leaving an online condolence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Hofstra Wrestling in honor of Joel Kislin and sent to 316 Richard St., Kingston, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 10, 2020