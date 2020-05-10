Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Temple Israel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Kislin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Kislin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel Kislin Obituary
Joel Kislin, 68, from Kingston, passed away suddenly in Geisinger Wyoming Valley on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Kislin, a 1969 graduate of GAR memorial high school, was a two-time district champion, regional champion, and state runner-up in the wrestling program, and also a 1973 graduate of Hofstra University. Joel taught special education for 35 years at Kistler Elementary and moved on to Coughlin High School before he retired.

Joel was also a wrestling coach at Nanticoke Area High School, and other schools in the NEPA region, including Wyoming Valley West, where he coached the first state champion in 10-plus years. Kislin was to be inducted into the Pennsylvania wrestling hall of fame, on May 17, 2020. He is also a member of the Luzerne County sports hall of fame, Luzerne County Community College wrestling hall of fame, Meyers High School wrestling hall of fame, and the Hofstra University wrestling hall of fame. Joel was a two-time gold medal winner at the Maccabiah Games in Israel. Joel was also an active member of the Men's Club at the Jewish Community Center and an active member at Temple Israel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold and mother Esther; and many aunts, uncles and pets.

He is survived by his wife, Lynnette; and two daughters, Aimee and Rachel; his brothers, Louis, Richard and Mark.

A private family graveside funeral service will be held in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, Inc. Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of Shiva visits, condolences may be sent via social media, phone calls to the family, or by visiting www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com and leaving an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Hofstra Wrestling in honor of Joel Kislin and sent to 316 Richard St., Kingston, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -