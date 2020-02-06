Home

Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:15 AM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains Township, PA
John A. Andrejko Obituary
John A. Andrejko, 84, of the Hudson section of Plains Twp., passed peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, while in the care of Commonwealth General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Born April 27,1935, in Hughestown. He was a son of the late John Sr. and Viola Azarsky Andrejko.

John was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1954. After graduating, he joined the United States Navy and served a tour on the U.S.S. Canberra (CAG-2). During his service, he attained the rank of an E-3 Seaman.

John was honorably discharged and returned to the valley and was employed by Mary Macintosh Laundry, Wilkes-Barre, where he worked as a salesman for the next 14 years.

During this time, on April 30, 1960, John married the former Mary Ann Bonetski. Together, they settled in the Hudson section of Plains Twp. and started a family, raising their two sons, John Paul and Jeffrey. This year, the couple would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

In 1972, John took a new job as the Laundry Supervisor at the White Haven Clinic, where he was employed and retired from in 1997.

During his retirement, John enjoyed spending the majority of his days with his grandchildren, who he adored. He also found time to coach little league, take in a round of golf with his sons, or watch a ball game of one of his favorite Philly teams (the Phillies, Eagles, or the 76ers).

John was a past member of St. Joseph's Parish, Hudson, until the church's merger with his current parish, Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents; sisters, Ann Kraynak; and Viola Andrejko; and brother, Leo Andrejko.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann, at home; sons, John Paul, Plains Twp.; and Jeffrey and his wife, Annmarie, Plains Twp.; brothers, Paul and his wife, Audrey, Shavertown; Steven, Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Charlotte Kratz and her husband, Carl, Plymouth; and Christine Andrejko, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Ashley, Julia and Joshua Andrejko; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for John will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John Lambert, celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp., with military honors.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018.

For condolences to the family and for directions to services, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020
