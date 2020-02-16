Home

John A. (Bo) Barberio Jr.

John A. (Bo) Barberio Jr. Obituary
John A. (Bo) Barberio Jr., 63, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

John was the son of the late John A Barberio Sr. and Helen G. Keller.

John worked for 34 years in the mailroom of The Citizens' Voice until his retirement in 2011.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 22 years, Linda Barberio; and brothers, Larry, Michael and Gary.

John is survived by his sisters, Mrs. Mary Langan and husband, Joseph; Mrs. Shirley Derby and husband, Walter; brothers, James Barberio and wife, MaryJo; Charles Barberio and wife, Crissy; and stepson, David and wife, Tammy Koonrad; also numerous grandchildren.

A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the kindness and compassion in the care of their brother John.

Funeral arrangements were made by Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 16, 2020
