Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. "Brownie" Brogna Jr.. View Sign Service Information Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home 251 William Street Pittston , PA 18643 (570)-654-8683 Send Flowers Obituary

John "Brownie" A. Brogna Jr., 86, of Pittston, passed away Friday evening, April 26, 2019, surrounded by his family in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Born in Pittston on Aug. 8, 1932, he was the son of the late John and Nancy Viola Brogna.



John attended Pittston High School and later was employed by the Pittston Area School District as a custodian. He was an active member in the Pittston community. He was an avid parishioner of St. Rocco's Parish, as well as a fourth degree member of the Pittston JFK Council 372 Knights of Columbus. John owned Brogna's Store in the Oregon Section of Pittston for more than 30 years.



John was a loving father and an amazing role model to his four daughters, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He loved nothing more than spending his time with all of them.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Angela Rose Gigliello Brogna, in 1997; brothers, Joseph, Thomas, Anthony, Victor and Michael Brogna; and sister, Josephine Brogna.



Surviving are his four daughters, Debbie Lampman and her husband, Jim, Pittston; Donna Samanas and her husband, Richard, Dallas; Michelle Scarantino and her husband, Sam, Pittston; and Nanette Burwell and her husband, John Daniel, Pittston; grandchildren, Jaime, Jennifer, Katelyn, Richard, Eric, Nicholas, Nikki, Taylor and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Sofia, Michael, Rocco, Aela, Arlo, Axel, Riley, Carter, Tyler and Madeline; and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Dr. James Bruno, his staff, Dr. Charles Manganiello and the staff at Golden Care for their kindness, compassion and care toward their father in the final stages of his life.



Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the food pantry at Care and Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Church.



To leave condolences, visit John's obituary at

John "Brownie" A. Brogna Jr., 86, of Pittston, passed away Friday evening, April 26, 2019, surrounded by his family in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.Born in Pittston on Aug. 8, 1932, he was the son of the late John and Nancy Viola Brogna.John attended Pittston High School and later was employed by the Pittston Area School District as a custodian. He was an active member in the Pittston community. He was an avid parishioner of St. Rocco's Parish, as well as a fourth degree member of the Pittston JFK Council 372 Knights of Columbus. John owned Brogna's Store in the Oregon Section of Pittston for more than 30 years.John was a loving father and an amazing role model to his four daughters, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He loved nothing more than spending his time with all of them.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Angela Rose Gigliello Brogna, in 1997; brothers, Joseph, Thomas, Anthony, Victor and Michael Brogna; and sister, Josephine Brogna.Surviving are his four daughters, Debbie Lampman and her husband, Jim, Pittston; Donna Samanas and her husband, Richard, Dallas; Michelle Scarantino and her husband, Sam, Pittston; and Nanette Burwell and her husband, John Daniel, Pittston; grandchildren, Jaime, Jennifer, Katelyn, Richard, Eric, Nicholas, Nikki, Taylor and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Sofia, Michael, Rocco, Aela, Arlo, Axel, Riley, Carter, Tyler and Madeline; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Dr. James Bruno, his staff, Dr. Charles Manganiello and the staff at Golden Care for their kindness, compassion and care toward their father in the final stages of his life.Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the food pantry at Care and Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Church.To leave condolences, visit John's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close