Home

POWERED BY

Services
Immaculate Conception Church
605 Luzerne Ave
West Pittston, PA 18643
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish in Immaculate Conception Church
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Denisco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Denisco Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Denisco Sr. Obituary

John A. Denisco Sr., 71, of West Wyoming, entered into eternal life at his home.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late John and Antoinette Rostock Denisco.

John was a communicant all his life at Immaculate Conception Church (Corpus Christi Parish) where he also became a Eucharistic Minister.

He was a member of the last graduating class of West Pittston High School, Class of 1966, before the Wyoming Area jointure. He graduated from Wilkes College with a bachelor's degree in accounting and later received his health administration master's degree from Wilkes University.

Through the years, John worked for several hospitals, beginning with Wilkes-Barre General Hospital then Nesbitt Memorial Hospital, Kingston. He also worked for Radiation Medicine Associates, Scranton, Healthcare Management Resources, Moosic, and Superior Consultants.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine, in 2014.

John is survived by his children, John Jr., West Wyoming, and Palmer, West Pittston; his grandson, Dante Sullivan, Dickson City; and his former wife, Paula Geroulo Denisco. He also leaves behind two brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Marie Denisco, West Pittston; and Joseph and Mary Joan Denisco, Harleysville; along with nieces and nephews, Stephenie, Emily and John Denisco; and two great-nephews; several cousins and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday in Corpus Christi Parish in Immaculate Conception Church , 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. The Monsignor John Sempa will be celebrant.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -