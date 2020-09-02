Home

John A. "Jack" Giomboni

John A. "Jack" Giomboni Obituary

John A. "Jack" Giomboni, 74, of Plains Twp., passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home.

Born in Plains Twp., Jack was the son of the late Louis and Mary Johnson Giomboni.

He was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1964, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. A well-known business owner in Plains Twp., he was the owner of Giomboni's Service Station and The Willow Tree Restaurant and Bar, both of Plains Twp., and was also employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Jack was a member of Plains United Methodist Church, Plains Twp., the Masonic Landmark Lodge 442 and the ITLO Club of Plains.

Jack loved his wife, sons and his family, especially his grandchildren who were the light of his life!

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jarrod Giomboni, on Aug. 2, 2006; brother, Louis Giomboni; and brother-in-law, John Gonda Jr.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, the former Linda Gonda; son, John Giomboni and his wife, Melissa, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Chase and Liliana Giomboni; sisters-in-law, Barbara Giomboni, Dolores Letteer, Joan Fino, Sophie Pelak, Janice Pierce and her husband, James; several nephews and nieces; and best friend, Will.

Due to the current global pandemic, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to The SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, in Jack's memory.

For information or to leave Jack's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


