Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andre Bessette Parish
668 N. Main St
Wilkes-Barre, PA
John A. Kotlowski Sr.

John A. Kotlowski Sr. Obituary
John A. Kotlowski Sr., 59, of Plains Twp., passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Margaret George of Wilkes-Barre and Anthony Kotlowski of Pittston.

John attended Elmer L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed at Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority for 25 years in operations. He was a classic car enthusiast, enjoyed going to car shows and auctions and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife and best friend, the former JoAnn Timko, Plains Twp.; son, John Kotlowski Jr. and his wife, Crystal, Plains Twp., daughter, Jill Foster; grandchildren, Payton and Laila Foster; sister Joanne Recht, Naples, Fla.; and his best buddy, Oscar.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Kenneth Seegar, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

For information or to leave John's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 28, 2019
