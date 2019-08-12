|
John Anthony Bonetski Jr., 63, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home.
He was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and raised in South Wilkes-Barre until the 1972 Agnes Flood. John then resided in Trucksville with his mom, brother and sisters until he married.
He was employed by Andy Perugino's Restaurant in Luzerne for 35 years. He assisted in daily operation of the restaurant. He then went on to work at Dan Flood Towers, Kingston. He was the janitorial custodian of daily operations, maintaining the building until his retirement.
John loved fishing at Frances Slocum Park at sunrise, collecting classic car models, wolf and dog art. He loved westerns, crossword puzzles and his job at Dan Flood Towers. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July. He loved celebrating with his family and friends setting off lots of fireworks. John was a happy good man and loved to make people laugh, a truly kind hearted man who loved God, his family and friends.
John was the son of the late John Anthony Bonetski Sr.; brother of the late Sandra-Bonetski Krivenko
He is survived by his mother, Sylvia M. Stevens, Bonetski, Suhockey, Trucksville; his children Alberta, Johnathan and grandchildren; brother, Brian Bonetski and wife, Beverly; nieces, Jennifer Wintersteen and husband, Ryan; Emma; sisters, Diane Demnicki and husband, Andrew; and nephew, Jason; Lisa Klimaitis and husband, Ed; Lori Stevens; Sylvia Decker and husband, Dan; and niece, Ashley; nephew, Craig Bonetski and wife, Michelle; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins, CMC, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friend may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
To leave a message of condolence for his family please visit www.betzjastremski.com.
A special thank you to his Doctors and nurses for their dedication.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 12, 2019