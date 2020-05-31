|
John Anzalone, 90, of Forty Fort, was called home to be with our Lord, Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Born in Pittston, November 1929, he was the son of the late Angelo and Concetta (Lomonaco) Anzalone where he grew up in West Pittston. John was a longtime employee of the American Silk Mill, Plains Twp. He worked all the way up until he was 80 years old. When he wasn't working, John could be found sitting on his front porch, smiling at those who pass by or taking long walks around the town collecting one man's trash that he turned into his treasure. He loved coming home with a wagon full of "goodies." He was a kindhearted soul who would give the shirt off of his back to help someone in need, whether he knew them or not.
Some of his lifetime passions include roller skating, ice skating, bike riding, fishing, bowling, flea marketing, rebuilding and fixing bicycles for those in his neighborhood, and being the family "jokester" always ready to make someone laugh and smile... and let us not forget, he LOVED Kellogg's cornflakes. He always said that a cup of cornflakes in the morning and one before bed kept him alive for so long. John was a family man. He loved his family and held them near and dear to him. He took great pride in raising his children and being there to help raise not only his grandchildren but to see his great grandchild be born and grow in his home.
He leaves behind his loving children, Sandra and her husband, Wendell Bass, Forty Fort; Deborah and her husband, Michael Eyrich, Reading; Barbara Kellar, North Carolina; John Anzalone Jr and his wife, April, Ashley; his grandchildren, Suzanne and Jamie O'Gorman, Forty Fort; John (LJ) and Jordan Anzalone, Ashley; great-grandchildren, Amy and Emma; his sister, Connie A. Anzalone, West Pittston; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many more friends and family including, but not limited to, those in North Carolina, New York and Kansas.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Arline Anzalone; his granddaughter, Samantha O'Gorman; brothers, Cataldo (Kie), Samuel, Joseph, and Angelo Anzalone; sisters, Susan Perfilio, Rose Goodman, Mary Tomashefski, Grace Gazey, Catherine Bosco, and Carmella (Millie) Anzalone; and his son-in-law, Chuck Kellar.
Due to the restrictions, due to the pandemic a private service will be held at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine officiating. The interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
The family would like to personally thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart as well as his loving doctor, Dr. Nicole Balchune for going above and beyond to provide such loving care. In lieu of flowers, please reach out to his daughter, Sandra Bass, to send an expression of sympathy/condolences.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020