Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
John B. Golightly Jr. Obituary
John B. Golightly Jr. of Plymouth Twp. passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born July 28, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Bertha Shaver Golightly.

John attended E. L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, and served in the United States Army. He was employed as a truck driver and mover by Lavelle's Express, Wilkes-Barre, for 25 years, until retiring.

He was a member of the American Legion, Wilkes-Barre, and St. Paolina Club, Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Joan O'Day and Gertrude Lingle; and brother, Raymond F. Golightly.

Surviving are his brother, Ralph Golightly and his companion, Helen, Nanticoke; and Bruce Golightly and his wife, Doreen, Plymouth; and sister, Jane Antonitis, Wilkes-Barre; and will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. James C. Quinn will be officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 12, 2019
