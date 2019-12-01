|
John B. Sabol, of Larksville, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late John M. and Sophie Chesko Sabol, and was a graduate Larksville High School. John was a member of Holy Family Church, Luzerne, and was owner and operator of Sabol Larksville 66 Service Station. John enjoyed hunting with his grandkids and watching NASCAR and Indy races. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and would be found often on Saturdays watching college football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene Sabol and Donald Sabol.
He is survived and will be deeply missed, by his loving wife of 61 years, Laureen V. Mrochko Sabol; children, Lynn (Ken) Yermal, Ashley; David (Jill) Sabol, Shavertown; Terry (Dan) Chlebove, Bethlehem; Diane (Tom) Duda, Larksville; Janis (Dan) Sekera, Luzerne; Michele (Todd) Jones, Larksville; 14 cherished grandchildren, Ken Yermal, Sami, Chris and Julia Sabol, Nicole, Brittany and Tyler Sims, Gabe Chlebove, Tom and Erik Duda, Rachel Duda-Grasso, Stephany and Daniel Sekera, Josh Senchak; seven great-grandchildren, Ari, Lili and Tommy Duda, Cara and Norah Grasso, Ryan and Roman Senchak; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and 8:15 a.m. until time of service Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in John's memory, to Residential Hospice
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 1, 2019