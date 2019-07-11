Home

John "Jack" Bartuska, formerly of Pittston, passed away peacefully at his home in Factoryville on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late John Bartuska and the late Eleanor Kurtinitis-Bartuska.

He was graduate of Pittston Area High School. He retired from Harris Paving Inc. after 30 years in 2015.

John was preceded in death by infant brother, Edward.

Surviving are daughter, Renee Bartuska-Stoss and husband, Paul, of Hershey; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Bruce Bartuska and wife, Patti, Avoca; Albert and wife, Lourdes, Philadelphia; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be greatly missed by his good friends, Billy and Missy, whom he shared many memories with.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 11, 2019
