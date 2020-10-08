Home

Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc.
281 Chapel St.
Swoyersville, PA
View Map
John Battista Obituary

John Battista, 66, of Plymouth, passed away Oct. 5, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Pittston, he was son of the late John Battista and Nan Battista Ruth.

John was a graduate of Matawan High School, New Jersey. John worked in the restaurant business for 40 plus years as a pizza chef. Affectionately known as Pizza Jesus by most who worked with him, given his talents, longevity and look. John worked most notably for and with the Rodano family for the majority of his career, with his lifelong friend, Frank Rodano. John also had a lifelong love of riding Harley Davidsons and loved to ride any chance he could and also his Chevy Corvette.

He was preceded in death by brother, David.

Surviving are the love of his life, his wife, Donna, whom he shared 40 plus years with; his three sons, who he never hesitated to let them know how proud he was of them, Mike, Ron and Todd; his granddaughter, Isabella; stepfather, George Ruth Sr.; and brother, George Ruth Jr.; and many additional family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St. Swoyersville.


