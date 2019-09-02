|
John Bernosky, 63, of Sayreville, N.J., passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after a 3½ year battle with brain cancer.
Born in Binghamton, N.Y., he was raised in Harding until he moved to New Jersey in 1978. John, a graduate of Wyoming Area School High School, earned his bachelors degree from Bloomsburg University in 1977. Before his retirement, John taught biology at South Amboy High School for 38 years where he was named teacher of the year in 1996.
John was a member of the Thursday Senior Club as well as the St. Stan's Club. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories Church. John was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, teacher, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his father, Simon Bernosky; and mother-in-law, June Lorenc.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 28 years, Laurel Lorenc Bernosky; his adored daughters, Taylor Hope and Bree Lynn Bernosky, Sayreville, N.J.; his mother, Rosemary O'Boyle Bernosky, Pittston; his siblings, Ann (Herb) Bressler, Wyoming; Paul (Lisa) Bernosky, Kingston; James (Nicole), Susquehanna; and Mark Bernosky, Tunkhannock; as well as father-in-law, Jerry Lorence, Parlin, N.J.; his brother-in-law, Scott Lorenc, Manhattan, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday from Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, N.J., with a 9:30 a.m. funeral service in Our Lady of Victories Church, Sayreville.
Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Sayreville.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral.
Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 2, 2019