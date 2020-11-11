Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanley E Anilosky & Son Funeral Home
145 S Kennedy Dr
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2741
Resources
More Obituaries for John Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Boyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Boyer Obituary

John Boyer, 58, of Tresckow, and formerly of Kingston, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Born in Perth Amboy, N.J., he was the son of the late John and Josephine Kowalczyk Boyer.

John served in the National Guard, 109th Field Artillery, Battery C, Kingston, for 17 years. He was last employed by the street department of Kingston Borough. He was an avid fisherman.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were a brother, Donald Boyer; and a sister, Francis Lupher.

Surviving are his wife of 38 years, the former Diane Thomas; daughters, Jennifer Hetes and husband, David, Baton Rouge, La.; and Bridget Boyer; a son, John Boyer Jr., at home; grandson David; a sister, Joann Geertsen, Sandy, Utah; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, 145 S. Kennedy Drive, McAdoo. Monsignor William Baker will hold a Christian wake service. Interment will be held privately.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing practices are required.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -