John "Jack" Boylan, 65, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 21, 2019, exactly one year after the love of his life, Mary "Debbie" Boylan.
Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Eugene and Nancy Walsh Boylan.
Jack was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1972. He also attended Luzerne County Community College for two years. Jack worked for the Wilkes–Barre Department of Public Works for 28 years.
Jack's love for his family was outstanding. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and brother with a passion for sports, especially basketball. Jack was a jokester and loved laughing with his family. His three grandchildren were the joys of his life. One of his favorite things to do was watch them play sports. Jack also enjoyed spending time with his brothers and sisters and always remained close with his loving in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his wife and his infant daughter, Melissa (twin to Miriam); although he will forever be missed by all, the family will find peace that he is reunited with them.
Surviving are his daughter, Miriam and her husband, Nick, Bear Creek; son, John Boylan and his wife, Mary Jo, Hanover Twp.: grandchildren, Nicholas and Jack Kapelan and Isabella Boylan, brothers and sisters, Gene Boylan and his wife Mary, Kingston; Ann Boylan, Kingston, Mary Beth Boylan and her partner, Rose Bachman, Pittsburgh; Patricia Boylan and Kathleen Boylan, both of Wilkes-Barre; Erin Walker and her husband Paul, Moscow; and Brian Boylan and his wife, Kristine, Harveys Lake; nieces and nephews, Bridget and Molly Boylan and Brooke and Casey Walker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, with the Rev. James Walsh, pastor, officiating. The Parish Rosary Group will pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary in the Church 30 minutes before the Mass. All are invited to attend.
Private entombment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, PA 18702.
For information or to leave Jack's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 26, 2019