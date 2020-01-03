Home

John "Jack" Brocious

John "Jack" Brocious Obituary
John "Jack" Brocious, 63, of Plymouth Twp., passed away at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, following an illness.

After graduating from Nanticoke Area High School in 1974, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Fulton. After proudly serving his country for five years, he returned home to his family business, Custom Garage Inc.

Jack was an avid reader, often quoting his favorite author, Robert Heinlein. He also enjoyed watching The History Channel and completing crossword puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Dolores Williams Brocious; and a granddaughter, Gabrielle Reakes.

He will be sadly missed by his former wife, Susan; daughters, Erica Reakes and her husband, Frank; and Melanie Hannon and her husband, Leo; grandchildren, Brayden and Evan Reakes and Elizabeth Hannon; sister, Lynn Brocious; brother, Daniel Brocious; his children's spouses; and other family and friends.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 3, 2020
