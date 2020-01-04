|
John C. Foley, 82, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Born March 10, 1937, in Camden, N.J., he was a son of the late John P. and Catherine Foley.
A graduate of Meyers High School, John had a long career with the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 44, before retiring.
On Nov. 9, 1957, John was married to the love of his life, the former Gertrude Ann Clayworth. Together they raised their family.
John will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and mentor.
John affected many lives through his involvement in athletics over many years. He was a founding member of the South Wilkes-Barre Sportsmen's Club; founding member, coach and president of Mini Mohawks Football; coach and president of St. Therese's Little League Baseball; coach and treasurer of South Wilkes-Barre Teener League Baseball; coach for Keystone State Games for more than 20 years; assistant coach for Meyers High School varsity baseball; and former president of the Meyers High School Quarterback Club.
Nine brothers and sisters preceded John in death.
John will be greatly missed by his wife, Gertrude; children, Luanne, Wilkes-Barre; Cheryl and her husband, Jeff Hartman, Shickshinny; Richard and his wife, Toni, Plains; Mark, Wilkes-Barre; and Sean and his wife, Lisa, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Kayci and her husband, Donald Brady; Kelly, Trudi and Ami Lyn Konopki; Caitlin Foley; Sean Thomas; and Madison Foley; great-granddaughter, Claire Brady; and nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
A celebration of John's life will be held Monday with a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to Firwood United Methodist Church, 399 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre, 18702.
Memories and condolences may be shared with John's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 4, 2020