John C. Kramer of Kingston passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home.
Born Jan. 26, 1965, in Jeanette, he was a son of the late Carl Robert and Joan Marie Reese Kramer.
John was a 1983 graduate of Norwin High School, North Huntingdon, and served in the United States Navy from 1984 until 1990.
John enjoyed listening to music on his stereo equipment and working on his computer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Joan Kramer; and his nephew, Ikey Veneris, in 2016.
Surviving are brother, David Kramer and his wife, Elizabeth, Harrisburg; sister, Karen Veneris and husband, Ike, Burlington, Ky.; and nieces, Emily and Eileen Kramer, Harrisburg.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019