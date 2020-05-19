|
|
John C. "Jack" Romanowski, 81, a resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life unexpectedly on Saturday evening, May 16, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
His beloved wife was Margaret M. Urbanovich Romanowski, who passed away Aug. 25, 2016. Together, Jack and Marge shared 48 beautiful years of marriage.
Born Jan. 22, 1939, in Edwardsville, John was one of three sons born to the late John C. Romanowski and Wanda Gilsky Romanowski.
John was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1957. He later went on to attend King's College, Wilkes-Barre, where he acquired his bachelor's degree in business in 1972.
A United States Army veteran, Jack honorably served his country for two and a half years during peacetime.
Prior to his retirement, Jack was the owner and operator of his family business, the former Wanda's Café, Swoyersville.
Jack was a faithful Catholic and a life member of the former St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Swoyersville. Following the consolidation of his church, he became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.
A proud veteran, Jack was a member of the , Chapter 9, Wilkes-Barre, serving as its past commander; and a member of the American Legion, Andrew Lawrence Post 644, Swoyersville. Additionally, he was once an active member of the Swoyersville Junior Football Program, serving as its past president; and was a member of Odyssey Fitness Center, Wilkes-Barre, for over 25 years.
Jack enjoyed many things in life, especially reading, going on walks and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Above all, Jack's greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his loved ones. He will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
In addition to his parents, John and Wanda Romanowski, and his wife, Marge, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Romanowski, on Sept. 16, 2019.
Jack is survived by his four children, John Romanowski Jr., Luzerne; Deborah Bowling, Luzerne; Christopher Romanowski and his wife, Beth, Swoyersville; and Susan Jones and her husband, Jason, Exeter; his seven grandchildren, Chad, Leah and Molly Romanowski; Logan and Mackenzie Bowling; and Kelsey and Mason Jones; his brothers, Ralph Romanowski and his wife, Barbara, Swoyersville; and Michael Romanowski and his wife, Carol, Swoyersville; as well as his numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated Thursday in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery, Dallas, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, his pastor, officiating.
A memorial Mass in honor of Jack's life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send Jack's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website at www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
The family would be honored if you would consider giving a donation in Jack's memory to either the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, or to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2020