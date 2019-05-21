John Chicchetti

Service Information
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA
18701
(570)-823-7157
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
226 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Obituary
John Chicchetti, 75, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 26, 1943, he was a son of the late John and Anna DiCurcio Chicchetti.

John was a devout Catholic and member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre. He loved spending time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed golfing, gardening and spending time outside.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Frances Xavier (Marra) Chicchetti; sister, Theresa Maione; and brother, Thomas Chicchetti.

Surviving are his five loving daughters, Maria Ann and her husband, Ken Savage; Judith Ann and her husband, Ron Romanelli; Laurie Ann and her husband, Mick Cobb; Christina Marie and her husband, Jim Allen; and Barbara Ann Chicchetti; two loving sons, John Francis; and Thomas Albert and his wife, Samantha; grandchildren, Damian, Travis, John, Marina, Gabriella, Gianna, Veronica, Dominic, Courtney, Jalissa, Salena, Philip, Francesca, Camilla, Justin and Shannon; great-grandchildren, Zayden, Zoey, Cooper, Leia and Gionni; brother, Anthony Chicchetti and wife, Wendy; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Joseph Verespy officiating.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2019
