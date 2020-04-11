Home

John Ciehoski

John Ciehoski Obituary
John Ciehoski, 67, of Harveys Lake, passed away after a hard-fought battle, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

John was born in Kingston, a son of Walter and Susan Brdaric Ciehoski. He was a graduate of West Side Technical School, class of 1970. He was employed as a diesel mechanic and carpenter.

John, with his love of carpentry, built his home in Harveys Lake, where he raised his family. His favorite activity was taking his family camping in their RV. Some of his other hobbies included hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Brenda Murray Ciehoski; daughter, Stephanie Ciehoski Davis, Calif.; son, Jarod Ciehoski Harveys Lake; sisters, Kristin Naylor; and Karen Kugler; brothers, Franklin and Walter Ciehoski.

Due to recent global events, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 11, 2020
