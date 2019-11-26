Home

John Ciocca Jr. Obituary
John Ciocca Jr., 45, of Kingston, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Born in Scranton on Feb. 3, 1974, he was the son of John Sr. and Maryann Ciocca.

John attended Wyoming Valley West High School. He was a member of Local 130 Laborers Union, Scranton, for the past 25 years and was working at the new Wilkes-Barre High School being built in Plains up until his passing.

He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping and had a special love for animals. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

John grew up in a military family and resided in Europe, North Carolina, Las Vegas and Pennsylvania.

John is survived by his parents, John, Sr. and Maryann Ciocca; sister, Katie; son, Justin; daughter, Alexis and her two children; several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.

A private family ceremony has been entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 728 Main St., Avoca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Chip Animal Shelter, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612; Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or Whiskers World, 100 Williams St., Plains Twp., PA 18705.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 26, 2019
