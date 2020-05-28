|
|
John Cramer, 70, of Shickshinny (Ross Twp.), passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home.
He was born in Seymour, Iowa, on Nov. 29, 1949, and was the son of the late Westley and Mildred Bush Cramer.
John attended Beaver Area Senior High School and then served two combat tours in Vietnam in the Marine Corps. He was employed by Air Products and Chemicals, Wilkes-Barre. John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed taking many trips down Route 6 with his wife, Nancy. He will be deeply missed by his loving family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, John Edward Jr. and Bret Edward Cramer.
John is survived by his wife of 42 years, the former Nancy Myers; sons, Adam Cramer, Aron Cramer and Brad Cramer; five grandchildren; two nephews; and sister, Beverly Hages.
Funeral services will be private and there will be no public calling hours.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Private interment will be in Emmanuel Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery, Dorrance Twp.
Condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020