Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cenera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Cenera Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. Cenera Jr. Obituary
John D. Cenera Jr., 64, of West Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 23, 1955, he was the son of the late John D. Cenera and Carolyn Pinola Cenera.

He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and the University of Scranton.

He was the owner and operator of Cenera Auto Parts, Exeter Avenue, West Pittston. He was an accomplished drummer and greatly enjoyed music - especially local bands. John had a zest for life; loved being around people: loved cars and loved to travel. His passion for life was only matched by his enthusiasm for a top cut of steak or seafood Fra Diavlo. John was a "Mr. Fix-It" and was always willing to help others. He was a loving father and grandfather.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Carl J. Cenera.

Surviving are his daughter, Dr. Cara Marie and her husband, Dr. Gregg Guilfoyle, Orefield; granddaughter, Gianna Rose Guilfoyle; and former wife, Paula Cenera, Laflin; aunts, Antoinette (Toni) Valenti, Mickie Briggs, Rosalie Bugelholl and husband, Robert; and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made by visiting John's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now