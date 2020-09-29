Home

Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Hanover Twp
View Map
John D. Dane Obituary

John D. Dane, 74, of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on April 5, 1946, he was a son of the late John F. and Catherine Gutkoski Dane. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Marine Corps. He was later employed as a church custodian.

John loved spending time with his grandkids, watching T.V., especially the show "Blue Bloods," and playing darts with his league.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Dane.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter, Jeannine Dane; grandsons, Gavin and Darian Dane; brother, James Dane and wife, Sue; sister, Catherine Witczak and husband, Ray; former wife, Susan Katherine Dane; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.


