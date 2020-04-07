|
John D. Wildoner, 63, of Sweet Valley, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Kingston on Aug. 28, 1956, and was the son of the late John and Jane Evarts Wildoner.
John graduated from Lake-Lehman High School, in 1975, and was employed as a truck driver by American Asphalt, Jackson Twp.
He is survived by his wife, the former Joanne Jackson; son, Fred Bardo Jr. and his wife, Rita, Sweet Valley; daughter, Tammy Krolick and her husband, Steven, Benton; two brothers; and two sisters; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 7, 2020