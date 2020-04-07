Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wildoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Wildoner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. Wildoner Obituary
John D. Wildoner, 63, of Sweet Valley, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Kingston on Aug. 28, 1956, and was the son of the late John and Jane Evarts Wildoner.

John graduated from Lake-Lehman High School, in 1975, and was employed as a truck driver by American Asphalt, Jackson Twp.

He is survived by his wife, the former Joanne Jackson; son, Fred Bardo Jr. and his wife, Rita, Sweet Valley; daughter, Tammy Krolick and her husband, Steven, Benton; two brothers; and two sisters; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -