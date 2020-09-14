Home

John E. Chmiel

John E. Chmiel Obituary

John E. Chmiel of Pitman, N.J., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at United Methodist Community of Pitman Assisted Living.

Born May 5, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Sophie Slupcinski Chmiel.

John was a 1946 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and a graduate of Penn State University with an associates degree in engineering.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was self-employed as an electrician. He was also the electrical inspector for the City of Wilkes-Barre.

Before moving to Pitman, N.J., John was life member of St. Mary's Maternity Church, now Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

John loved polka music and playing the accordion.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy, in 2003; brother, Frank; and sisters, Josephine Gavis and Lottie Delikat.

Surviving are his daughter, Mary Ann Marcolongo and her husband, Raymond, Mullica, N.J.; grandchildren, Suzanne and Jonathan; and a niece, Margie Dreier, Wilkes-Barre.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial donations may be made to the UMC Foundation c/o Pitman Manor Assisted Living, 535 N. Oak Ave., Pitman, NJ 08071.


