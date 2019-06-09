Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
127 Stephenson St.,
Duryea, PA
John E. Sarti Obituary
John E. Sarti, 71, of Avoca, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Regional Hospital, Scranton.

Born in Pittston on March 28, 1948, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose Menichiello Sarti.

He was a graduate of Pittston High School. John proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era where he received two Purple Heart medals as well as the Bronze Star and Silver Star with cluster. John had worked for Superior Door and Sash, Scranton, and Suckle Corporation, Scranton, prior to his retirement.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and will be greatly missed. John's family was his pride and joy. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Alexis and Bianca. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard with his neighbor, Zip. John was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Dominic, Joseph, Guy, Phillip and James Sarti; and sisters, Mary Steidl, Ann Sarti and Theresa Jerock.

Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, Sharon Homschek Sarti; two daughters, Alice Fortini and her husband, Eugene, Duryea; and Mary Sarti and her companion, Richie Kossuth, Avoca; son, Christopher Sarti, Jermyn; grandchildren, Alexis Morgan Fortini and Bianca Rose Fortini; brother, Albert Sarti, Duryea; sisters-in-law, Gwen, Julie, and Gerri Sarti; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Tuesday. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave a condolence, visit John's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 9, 2019
