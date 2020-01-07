|
John Ernst Bernard, beloved husband and father, died at his home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the age of 68, after a long battle with illness for many years.
John was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., and later served his country in the U.S. Army as a Door Gunner from 1970 to 1972, with 11 months spent in Vietnam. After his tour in the military, John returned home and worked with his father in the sheet metal fabrication and welding business at Bernard and Sons. After complications from the war no longer allowed John to work, he moved to the Shickshinny area in 1991 with his wife and remained in the same home for the rest of days.
He was a member of St. Martha's Church in Huntington Mills. An advocate for Veteran's rights, he was a life of the American Legion, Disabled American Veteran and . Besides his family and friends, John's greatest passion was the love for his country, gunsmithing, shooting and collecting firearms.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Bernard; mother, Harriett Tortomasi; and brother, Robert Bernard, formerly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
John is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elaine Bernard; daughters, Jennifer and husband, Chad Lewis, Chapel Hill, Tenn.; Colleen Higginson, Islip, N.Y., Shannon and husband, Owen Berkebile, Stillwater; grandchildren, Kylie Wade; Timothy Torres; Kelsey Sutherland; Thomas Torres; Olivia Lewis; Matthew Berkebile; Jonathan Berkebile; Christopher Higgison; and Anthony Giangregorio; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Mae Sutherland; brother, Steve; Vivian Tortomas; and his faithful companion, "Buddy," his dog.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at Mayo Funeral Home, 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, with the Rev. Louis Kaminsky, his pastor, officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 7, 2020