Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
John Eugene Zwirek


1925 - 2020
John Eugene Zwirek Obituary

John Eugene Zwirek, 94, of Wyoming, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at home.

Born in Hanover Twp. on Dec. 8, 1925, he was the son of the late John and Martha Vedor Zwirek.

He was a graduate of Hanover Twp. High School and East Stroudsburg University. John was a teacher and coach for Wyoming Area School District. He was a member of Parish of St. Barbara, Exeter.

John was a sports enthusiast and an avid Penn State fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and will be truly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Anna Zavacki, Edmund Zwirek, Cecilia Stretanski, Theodora Gorde, Josephine Barnes and Louis Zwirek.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Virginia Rome Zwirek; daughters, Jean Marie Casey, Conshohocken; Joanne Goodman and her husband, Bill, Collegeville; grandchildren, John Casey and his wife, Kristen; Kristina Oldham and her husband, Patrick; Victoria Goodman and David Goodman; great-grandchildren, Harper, Lilliana and Tate; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with entombment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit John's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


