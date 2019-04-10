Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Dougherty. View Sign





John F. Dougherty, 76, formerly of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Hampton House Nursing Home, Hanover Twp.He was born May 18, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Thomas and Verna Heck Dougherty. A graduate of St. Mary's High School, he attended King's College.John was employed by Pratt and Whitney in Connecticut and later by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre.Surviving are his sister, Barbara St. Hilaire and her husband, Stephen, Bloomfield, N.J.; brother, Thomas Dougherty, Tunkhannock; nieces, Cheryl Migatz, Susan Rogers and Nicole St. Hilaire; nephew, Thomas St. Hilaire; great-nephews, Kevin and Edward; and great-nieces, Meredith and Elizabeth.The family would like to thank the staff of Hampton House, Dr. Leonard Kuchemba, Heartland Hospice and Sr. Madonna for their love, care and concern for John.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com Funeral Home E. Blake Collins Funeral Home

