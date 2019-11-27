|
John F. "Jack" Drako, 76, of Tunkhannock, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 16, 1943, the son of the late John A. and Josephine Yakabowski Drako.
He was employed for the past 29 years as an assistant yard foreman by Seven D Wholesale.
Preceding him in death was his first wife, Lois Werkheiser-Drako Grove; and second wife, Marian Bielman Drako; and grandson, Ryan Drako.
Surviving are son, Heath Drako and his wife, Raffaela Drako, Frankfurt, Germany; and daughter, Sheli Olerta and her husband, Christopher, Sugar Notch; two grandchildren, Christen Hogan and Dylan Olerta; three great-grandchildren, Alexander, Parker and Alice; brother, Joseph Drako and his wife, Paula, Wilkes-Barre; and one niece, Deanna Drako.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday with a blessing service with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N. Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 27, 2019