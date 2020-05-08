Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
For more information about
John Druchala
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, May 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
View Map
Service
Friday, May 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
8412 Whitefield Ave
Savannah, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Druchala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. "Jackie" Druchala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. "Jackie" Druchala Obituary
John "Jackie" F. Druchala of Savanna, Ga., passed away Friday, May 1 2020, at home. He was 81.

Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of John F. Druchala and Mary Skurna Druchala.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Druchala; his daughter, Lyn Chi Mary Druchala; granddaughter, Alexa (Darby) Perryman; great-granddaughter, August Solana Perryman; great-grandson, Henry Francis Perryman, all of Savannah; a brother, Michael Druchala; and sister, Margaret "Marge" Davis, both of Sellersville; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Mishcinski; and Mary Rinus.

He served in both the Marines and Army and served two tours in Vietnam. After his military career, he worked as an airplane mechanic and retired from Gulfstream Aerospace. He was a graduate of Plains High School.

There will be a private Mass and interment in St. James Catholic Church, Savannah, Ga.

Sylvania Funeral Homes Inc., Savannah, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -