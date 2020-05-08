|
|
John "Jackie" F. Druchala of Savanna, Ga., passed away Friday, May 1 2020, at home. He was 81.
Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of John F. Druchala and Mary Skurna Druchala.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Druchala; his daughter, Lyn Chi Mary Druchala; granddaughter, Alexa (Darby) Perryman; great-granddaughter, August Solana Perryman; great-grandson, Henry Francis Perryman, all of Savannah; a brother, Michael Druchala; and sister, Margaret "Marge" Davis, both of Sellersville; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Mishcinski; and Mary Rinus.
He served in both the Marines and Army and served two tours in Vietnam. After his military career, he worked as an airplane mechanic and retired from Gulfstream Aerospace. He was a graduate of Plains High School.
There will be a private Mass and interment in St. James Catholic Church, Savannah, Ga.
Sylvania Funeral Homes Inc., Savannah, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020