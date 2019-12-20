|
|
John F. Hozlock Jr. of Wilkes-Barre passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 14, 1962 in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late John F. and Leona Yaskoweak Hozlock. A graduate of Coughlin High School, he was formerly employed as a welder and a truck driver. He was an avid fisherman and was always willing to give a helping hand and never expected anything in return. He always made friends where ever he went.
Surviving are his wife, Karen, and son, James Hozlock, both of Rhode Island; siblings, Roxanne Gubbiotti, Lori Jean Hozlock, Michele (Stephen) Opeka, Renee Hozlock, Michael Hozlock, Kim Hozlock and Brenda (Stanley) Durko; and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 20, 2019